Israeli Security Cabinet approves Netanyahu’s plan for military control of Gaza

Israel’s Security Cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to impose full military control over the Gaza Strip, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

In an interview with US media, Netanyahu said his government intended to take control of all areas of Gaza to ensure Israel’s security.

He clarified that Israel did not seek to rule Gaza permanently and would hand over its administration to a civilian authority in the future.

Reacting to the announcement, Hamas condemned Netanyahu’s remarks, describing them as a serious setback to ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

In a statement, Hamas said it would never allow Israel to assume complete control over Gaza, accusing Tel Aviv of pursuing a policy of mass killings and forced displacement of Palestinians.

The group alleged that Netanyahu was willing to sacrifice Israeli hostages to serve his political agenda, vowing to continue armed resistance against Israel until the “enemy” was defeated.