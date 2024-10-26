Pak, South Africa to enhance trade, commerce coop

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Anna Thandi Moraka wherein two countries agreed to enhance cooperation in trade and commerce.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting being held here in the capital city of Samoa, the deputy prime minister appreciated the growing trajectory of mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and South Africa and expressed Pakistan’s desire to broaden trade and investment ties.—APP