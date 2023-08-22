Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Tuesday said that one-window operation was being launched to redress complaints of overseas Pakistanis speedily whereas a comprehensive policy would be evolved soon to take action against online apps fraud. Talking to the media at the Circle House here, he said the federal ombudsman had powers to hear and redress public complaints against 180 departments. It was resolving 60,000 complaints per annum but now this number was being increased and this year it was expected to redress about 200,000 complaints.

He said that earlier the ombudsman had initiated “Informal Resolution of Dispute” programme which had provided tangible results in resolving public grievances speedily. Now, one-widow operation was being launched under which all departments would be bound to resolve complaints of overseas Pakistanis, including their immigration issues, he added.

He said that a wing of ombudsman secretariat was working at international airports already to redress custom related issues whereas other wings were working to resolve complaints relating to the issued of minor children, education, etc. Responding to a question, a comprehensive policy was also being evolved to take action against those elements who were looting people through online apps, he said.

He said the federal ombudsman had established its 19 regional offices across the country and now necessary steps were being taken to raise awareness among the general public so that maximum people could approach the regional office of ombudsman secretariat for redressal of their complaints. He said that the ombudsman had received 110,000 complaints during 2021.