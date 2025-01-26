Omair, Sameen shine on day one of President’s Trophy’s fourth-round matches

KARACHI – Omair Bin Yousuf hit his 11th first-class century as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) reached 302 for eight against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) on the opening day of President’s Trophy’s fourth-round fixture at the State Bank of Pakistan Stadium on Sunday.

Omair featured in a 164-run fifth-wicket partnership with Saifullah Bangash after SNGPL had slipped to 123 for four. Saifullah was unbeaten on 88 when play ended.

For KRL, fast bowler Arshadullah was the standout performer with figures of 20-5-50-4, while Jawad Ali took two wickets for 76 runs.

At the UBL Sports Complex, 20 wickets fell on an eventful opening day in the match between Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Ghani Glass.

Batting first, OGDCL were bundled out for 80 with Sameen Gul claiming an impressive five for 14 – the ninth time he had taken five wickets or more in an innings.

Ghani Glass, in reply, managed 145 runs, thanks to contributions from Saad Nasim (38), Tayyab Tahir (36) and Shadab Khan (30). Mohammad Amir Khan (4-46), Mushtaq Ahmed (3-43), and Mohammad Huzaifa (2-18) shared the wickets for OGDCL.

Fast bowler Mohammad Ibtisam took five for 54 to help Pakistan Television (PTV) bowl Eshaal Associates out for 164 at the NBP Sports Complex. Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (46) and Abdullah Shafique (34) were the top scorers for Eshaal Associates.

At stumps, PTV had reached 144 for three, with opener Shamyl Hussain batting on 63.

At the KCCA Stadium, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) were dismissed for 250 with Khalid Usman (69 not out) and Mohammad Ammar (59) leading the charge. For State Bank of Pakistan, Mohammad Ismail and Zahid Mehmood took three wickets each, conceding 43 and 95 runs, respectively. In reply, SBP lost both their openers for ducks and ended the day at 23 for two.