Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather; dry cold to prevail

KARACHI – Cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh on Sunday night and the next two days.

Karachi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09-11°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Hyderabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10-12°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the port city and most parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mithi remained the coldest place in Sindh where the temperature dropped to 01°C. The minimum temperature in Mohenjo-Daro was recorded at 02°C.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 28 per cent.

Drought conditions likely to aggravate further in Pakistan

Staff Report

