AGL47.69▲ 4.15 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.56▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)BOP9.95▲ 0.14 (0.01%)CNERGY7.93▲ 0.57 (0.08%)DCL9.41▲ 0.21 (0.02%)DFML45.85▲ 3.97 (0.09%)DGKC110.18▲ 2.39 (0.02%)FCCL40.65▲ 2.07 (0.05%)FFL16.86▲ 0.41 (0.02%)HUBC132.58▲ 0.83 (0.01%)HUMNL13.89▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.6▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.62▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF47.6▲ 2.21 (0.05%)NBP61.99▲ 1.57 (0.03%)OGDC213.91▼ -0.08 (0.00%)PAEL41.24▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.09 (0.01%)PPL182.35▲ 0.16 (0.00%)PRL41.96▲ 0.13 (0.00%)PTC24.9▲ 0.34 (0.01%)SEARL106.84▲ 4.31 (0.04%)TELE8.84▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL34.28▲ 0.14 (0.00%)TPLP12.75▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET21.93▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG66.95▲ 1.55 (0.02%)UNITY32.35▼ -0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.79▲ 0.09 (0.05%)

Obstacles in construction of Islamabad Motorway from Kharian should be removed

Pathfinder Group Hosts Event Investment In Pakistan At Pakistan Pavilion
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has directed that an inquiry should be conducted into the matter of when and where safety fences on Motorways across the country were broken or stolen and a report be submitted within a week after determining those responsible for this.

He further said that theft or damage to protective fences along Motorways will be intolerable in future and the concerned authorities will be held responsible for it.

While chairing a briefing session of the National Highway Authority, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the obstacles in the construction of the Islamabad Motorway from Kharian should be removed and it should be made 6 lanes instead of 4 so that the future requirement of the citizens can also be kept in view.

He said that there can be no compromise on the safety and security standards on Motorways and in this regard the department of NHA will have to make a permanent and coherent policy to implement. He also directed to complete the repair work on all the Motorways of the country at a fast pace.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business

Solarization process of 27,000 tubewells kicks off in Balochistan: Leghari

  • Business

PSW designated as FBR’s technology partner for ‘Web-Based One Customs’ system

  • Business

Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Commission meeting begins

  • Business

Pakistan showcases IT sector’s potential at WEF

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer