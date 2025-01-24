Obstacles in construction of Islamabad Motorway from Kharian should be removed

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has directed that an inquiry should be conducted into the matter of when and where safety fences on Motorways across the country were broken or stolen and a report be submitted within a week after determining those responsible for this.

He further said that theft or damage to protective fences along Motorways will be intolerable in future and the concerned authorities will be held responsible for it.

While chairing a briefing session of the National Highway Authority, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the obstacles in the construction of the Islamabad Motorway from Kharian should be removed and it should be made 6 lanes instead of 4 so that the future requirement of the citizens can also be kept in view.

He said that there can be no compromise on the safety and security standards on Motorways and in this regard the department of NHA will have to make a permanent and coherent policy to implement. He also directed to complete the repair work on all the Motorways of the country at a fast pace.