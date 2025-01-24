Murad initiates digital land title transfer to streamline bureaucracy

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has initiated a groundbreaking digital transformation for land title transfers aimed at simplifying and expediting bureaucratic processes.

During a Board of Revenue meeting on Thursday, a pivotal decision was made to establish a digital Record of Rights as a pilot project within the next six weeks. In attendance were key governmental figures, including Chief Secretary AsifHyder Shah and several members of the Board of Revenue.

The current cumbersome process for acquiring a sales certificate requires applicants to navigate eight to nine steps, prompting Mr. Shah to voice his frustration. He asserted that this process should ideally be streamlined to just two steps.

To enhance efficiency, the Chief Minister advocated for the establishment of a People’s Service Centre, which would facilitate biometric and automated title transfers. He proposed transitioning to an online platform for applications and tax payments, along with the introduction of an automated system for property mutations. As part of this initiative, a pilot project for the Digital Land Title Transfer has been approved in DehBhorko and DehPalijani, located in the Taluka and District of Matiari.

This initiative will adhere to the Sindh Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2025, providing a legislative framework for digital advancements. Additionally, Shah approved the Sindh Digitalisation of Record of Rights (Special Revision) Rules, 2025, which aim to establish a digital database for efficient title verification in future transactions.

The newly introduced Sindh Digital Land Title Transfer Rules, 2025, will outline streamlined processes for online land title transfers. Critical elements of the initiative include the creation of a Central Database that will house digital land records, accessible online. This shift to a technology-oriented method promises to minimize face-to-face interactions during the title transfer process, allowing for automated title verification linked with the Central Database. Integration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will facilitate biometric title transfers, while incorporating tax systems will ensure accurate tax calculations and secure payment channels through escrow accounts. The transcription and verification process will involve a public inspection phase of 15 days, during which objections can be raised.

This will be followed by an additional 15 days allocated for resolution. Authorized Officers will be responsible for verifying and certifying these digitized records, while existing documentation will be securely maintained by the Mukhtiarkar in a Taluka Cell. Moreover, the Sindh Digital Land Title Transfer Rules facilitate secure digital transactions through a user-friendly web portal. The qualifications and performance metrics for Authorized Officers will be established by the Board of Revenue, with accountability measures through annual reviews by a committee of stakeholders. A public portal will provide easy access to land records and allow applicants to track the status of their applications, with Property Cards issued as official title documents.