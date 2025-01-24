Balochistan students desire to study in Punjab

Delegation of 50 students meet Maryam Nawaz

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz met a delegation of 50 students from Balochistan Residential College Loralai on Thursday and gifted laptops to all the students.

She directed to provide pocket money for sightseeing, arrange a tour of Lahore on a double-decker bus along with arranging lunch at the best hotel upon the request of the students of Balochistan. Balochistan students commended the initiatives of CM Punjab and they expressed their desire to study in Punjab.

She while talking to the students said, “I want to visit Balochistan in the near future so as to give Honhaar scholarships to the students. If I can, I will give more scholarships and laptops to the students of Balochistan than Punjab.”

She said the prospects for the provision of e-bikes to the students of Balochistan will be reviewed.”

She said, “Balochistan students are no less than anyone, if given favourable conditions, they will advance ahead of everyone. I equally think about the children of Balochistan and other provinces as of Punjab. Nations do not develop by begging. We came out of the clutches of the IMF in 2016 and were trapped again later.”

She added, “30,000 students are given Honhaar scholarships with an income less than 3 lakh in Punjab. Not only government but also quality private university students are getting scholarships for the first time in Punjab. Out of 30 thousand students not a single scholarship was given on any recommendation and 18,000 girl students received Honhaar scholarships.

She said, “In the digital era, studying is not possible without a laptop. The position is a trust of the people, I consider myself accountable to Allah Almighty and the people. ” She added, “We are not only building roads and bridges, but are also focusing on changing the condition of the people.

She said, “The people of KP will also be able to benefit after the establishment of the first Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha. Children not only from Punjab but from other provinces are benefiting from the Children’s Heart Surgery Program. A citizen of Balochistan expressed gratitude for receiving two months free medicine.” She said, “All districts of Punjab will become safe cities in coming few months. I neither did appointment on any recommendation nor patronizes violation of merit. Master planning of all major cities of Punjab is being done. Corridors are being developed especially for tourism. 27 electric buses have arrived, 500 more buses will arrive soon.”

She added, 700 roads are being constructed and repaired in Punjab. After Faisalabad and Gujranwala, metro bus service will also be started in Sargodha. The students of Balochistan said that they feel envious to witness the development and prosperity of Punjab. They wished their province to develop and prosper on the same pattern.