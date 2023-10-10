The Islamabad High Court on Monday issued notices to former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-spy chief Lt Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed on a petition seeking action against them for allegedly violating laws pertaining to retired servicemen by distorting facts of various events during media interviews.

Besides the former military officials, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also issued notices to journalists Javed Chaudhary, Shahid Maitla and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on citizen Atif Ali’s petitions.

The petition alleged that the journalists wrote two articles based on the interviews of the retired generals for viewership which had a “negative impact” on the society.

The petitioner further alleged that under the guise of freedom of speech, a “criminal act” was committed and a request was filed for the registration of a case but no action had been taken yet.

The plea sought the IHC’s direction to the authorities to register a case.