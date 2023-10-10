The closed-door emergency session of the United Nations Security Council amid the war between Israel and Hamas failed to achieve the unanimity needed for a joint statement.

The session failed to meet the consensus needed for a joint statement after Russia did not agree with other members of the UNSC and urged the forum to ensure the implementation of its earlier resolution on Palestine.

The Russian envoy to the UN said Moscow wants to stop the fight immediately and to go to a ceasefire and to meaningful negotiations.

“This is partly the result of unresolved issues,” he said. Meanwhile, Palestine’s permanent observer to the UN on Sunday urged the international community not to let Israel “double down on its terrible choices,” but to instead encourage it to change course and remind it that “there is a path to peace, where neither Palestinians nor Israelis are killed. And it is the one diametrically opposed to the one Israel has embarked on.”

Riyad Mansour was speaking to reporters outside the Security Council chamber at the UN headquarters in New York, as ambassadors from the 15-nation body walked past for emergency consultations behind closed doors, called for by Malta and later by the UAE, to discuss the escalation in Israel and Gaza.