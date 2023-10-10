Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ata Tarar on Monday said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif has left for Saudi Arabia before returning to Pakistan on October 21.

Ata Tarar said that the date of former prime minister’s return has not changed and he will arrive in Pakistan after performing Umrah.

He lambasted PTI chairman Imran Khan saying that he is responsible for the current inflation in Pakistan however the PML-N has always rescued Pakistan out of crisis.

Earkier, talking to a delegation in London, Nawaz Sharif said that his top priority will be restoration of economy.

He said the process of development will start from where it was stopped. Everyone has to play his part in strengthening economy, he added.

He stressed that people will hold accountable through their vote and pull the country out of economic turmoil, inflation and unemployment.

Nawaz urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in industry and play their part in making the country economically strong.