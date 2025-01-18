Chaman hit with rains, snowfall amid flood warning in Balochistan

QUETTA – Chaman witnessed heavy rain and snowfall while relief teams are clearing snow and rescuing people as Met Office warned of flooding in the southwestern region.

Over the weekend, moderate to heavy showers inundated the border city of Chaman and its surrounding areas, as the resident braced freezing temperature amid the new weather system. Hilly regions of Chaman, Khojak Top, Khwaja Imran, and Toba Achakzai are covered in snow.

Levies sources said relief operations are underway near Khojak Top to clear snow from the Quetta-Chaman highway. Under the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Habib Ahmed Bangulzai, a heavy contingent of Levies personnel and PDMA officials have arrived at Khojak Top to assist in the snow clearance process.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority PDMA, and National Highway Authority NHA personnel are on high alert to handle any emergency situations.

Balochistan Flood Warning

Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD warned of flash floods and traffic disruptions in Balochistan in the wake of current weather system.

Chaghi, Nokundi, Kharan, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, and Quetta are said to be high-risk region, as Met Office highlighted concerns over potential traffic disruptions, including road closures and slippery conditions in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, and Qilla Saifullah. Residents and travelers are advised to exercise extreme caution and stay informed on weather updates.

The forecasted weather conditions are being linked new westerly wave, which is expected to bring more rain and windstorms to Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chaghi, Noushki, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob, Musakhel, Kharan, Kech, Panjgur, and Gwadar until January 20.