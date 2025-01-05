No pressure on govt for talks with PTI: Asif

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that the government is under no pressure to engage in talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, emphasising that the purpose of negotiations is to reduce political tensions.

In an interview, Kh Asif explained that there has been no significant progress in the ongoing dialogue between the government and PTI. He added that PTI has been given a week’s time, and there are expectations of progress in the discussions.

“The negotiations have so far been limited to discussions without any concrete outcomes,” said Asif. “There is absolutely no pressure on the government to negotiate with PTI; we are exploring a path to reduce political tension.”

He further stated that had the government been under pressure to engage in talks, the country’s economy would not have been on the path to recovery. Asif pointed to the ongoing economic recovery as proof that the end of political tension is contributing positively to the nation’s financial landscape.

“Our economy is recovering, investments are flowing into Pakistan, economic indicators are encouraging, and the stock market has crossed a historic milestone of 118,000 points,” he added.

Asif’s comments come amid ongoing political unrest and efforts to reduce the tensions between the government and opposition.