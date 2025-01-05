FIA arrests five human smugglers from Sialkot, Gujrat, G’wala

During the on-going crackdown against human smugglers, Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested fivenotorious human smugglers from Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujrat.

The arrested accused were identified as Abdul Majeed, Mohammad Naqash, Amjad Chama, Mohammad Bashir and Hafiz Shahid Iqbal.

All these accused were involved in sending innocent people to European countries through illegal channels, while one accused namely Abdul Majeed was also involved in Greek boat tragedy.

Two separate cases of human smuggling already registered against him.

The accused collected millions of rupees from a citizen for sending him to Greek. He also generated Rs4.02 million from a person namely Fahad Khalid for sending him Greek by boat, the whereabouts of ill-fated citizen was still unknown.

Another human smuggler namely Mohammad Naqash received Rs3,80,000 from a citizen for providing him an employment in Malaysia.

FIA team recovered four passports from accused Amjad Cham while two

passports were recovered from accused Shahid Iqbal.

These accused were collecting huge amounts from people by showing them golden dream for sending them to European countries through illegal channels.

These accused were went into hiding after collecting the money from people. FIA personnel also started investigations while raiding were being conducted for arrest of remaining culprits.