‘Uninterrupted access’ to Imran must for govt talks: Asad

PTI leader Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that the party would not continue negotiations with the government to bring down the political temperate unless it was granted “uninterrupted access” to ex-premier Imran Khan for consultation, saying that only he could make any final decisions.

Speaking to a news channel, Qaiser said, “We have requested uninterrupted access to Imran Khan. If that does not happen, then we will not be in a position to make any commitments or for talks to move forward.”

He said the government had also agreed in principle with the demand for daily meetings.

The PTI leader drew PPP and the PML-N, asking, “Do you think they do anything without the permission of Nawaz Sharif, or Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari or Asif Zardari? “The reality is reality. Only Imran Khan will make the main decisions,” he stated.

Qaiser said that if Imran could not make decisions, then the talks would no longer be able to continue. “If he has any reservations about the negotiations and distances himself from them, then they no longer matter.”

The PTI leader said that the committee was creating an environment for talks and acting as a facilitator so that “matters can be resolved properly”.