PESHAWAR – Police have arrested the owner of a famous Pakistani restaurant named ‘Nisar Charsi Tikka Shish Mahel’ in in Peshawar for groping and making indecent advances towards foreign tourists.

Police arrested him on Wednesday after a photo of Nisar, who is owner, of groping a woman tourists, reports said.

A case has been registered against the restaurant owner under the relevant charges of Pakistan Penal Code in capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports said that the accused was booked for “indecent conduct” with foreign national tourists who were temporarily staying at a hotel in Peshawar.

نثار چرسی کا کئی بار غیر ملکی سیاخوں کے ساتھ غیر اخلاقی حرکتیں برداشت سے باہر اس سے پشتونوں کی بدنامی ہوتی ہے اور پھر خاک غیر ملکی یہاں آینگے اس پر کے پی کے پولیس ایکشن لے ۔ @PeshawarCCPO@iihtishamm#anshaafridi pic.twitter.com/wvKpyJ9VCf — Wali Rehman (@WaliUrRehman333) September 20, 2023

A social media user also shared a photo showing Nisar behind the bars.

The infamous Charsi Tikka Owner, Nisar Khan ‘Charsi’ has been put behind bars by Peshawar police after residents complained he was kissing his customers on the road, that included some foreign tourists. — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) September 20, 2023

“The infamous Charsi Tikka Owner, Nisar Khan ‘Charsi’ has been put behind bars by Peshawar police after residents complained he was kissing his customers on the road, that included some foreign tourists,” said a user on X (formerly Twitter).