ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024 amid demand for holding the polls within 90 days of stipulated constitutional period.

The ECP said that it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27. It would release the final list on November 30 after hearing objections and suggestions regarding the delimitation of constituencies.

It said that polls would be conducted in the last week of January following the completion of a 54-day election campaign by political parties.

Since the National Assembly was dissolved prematurely three days before the end of its constitutional term, the elections should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly by November 7.

The ECP has ruled out polls this year as it decided to hold fresh delimitation of constituencies following the notification of the latest 2023 digital census.