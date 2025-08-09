NIO ET9’s ‘Butter-Smooth’ suspension leaves BMW, Audi wobbling

LONDON – Chinese NIO ET9 left top vehicles like BMW and Audi in the dust, and motorheads are stunned by its mind-blowing suspension system which looks to good to be true.

A viral clip revealed ET9 effortlessly gliding over rubber speed bumps while the legendary BMW 7 Series and Audi A8 wobble and struggle to keep their balance. NIO’s revolutionary SkyRide is said to be a fully active suspension, which promises a ride so smooth it’s like flying on a jet.

NIO flagship electric sedan did not stop there, as another clip shows full champagne glasses on the ET9’s hood and it glides over speed bumpsNot a single glass was spilled in a jaw-dropping feat no other luxury sedan can claim.

This cutting-edge tech combines full active suspension with rear-wheel steering and a steer-by-wire system, making the ET9 the new gold standard in comfort and control. Luxury car lovers, take note: the Chinese challenger has arrived, and it’s rewriting the rules of the road.