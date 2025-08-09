PIA faces backlash after Paris-Lahore Flight delayed over 20 Hours

PARIS — Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-734, scheduled to fly from Paris to Lahore, has been delayed for more than 20 hours, leaving nearly 300 passengers stranded at the French airport.

Passengers’ ordeal started with a technical fault that developed during taxiing, forcing the aircraft to abort take-off. Travelers remained seated inside the plane for three hours while meals were served onboard. Following this, passengers were moved to the airport lounge after an additional four-hour wait before being asked to disembark.

Some passengers who had arrived from the UK and USA were kept separately at the airport, while around 280 were transferred to nearby hotels. Despite this, some travelers, including women and children, claim they have been left sitting on the airport floor since the previous day, with no assistance from PIA staff.

“Since we were taken off the plane, no one from the PIA staff has even checked on us,” one frustrated passenger said. Several others praised Air France staff for stepping in to provide food and water to those stranded.

Passengers also criticized PIA’s lack of communication, alleging no clear updates were provided regarding the rescheduled departure time. When contacted, PIA spokesperson confirmed the cause was an engine starter fault. “As it was late at night, the issue could not be resolved immediately, and passengers were sent to hotels. The flight is now being arranged and is expected to depart on Saturday evening,” he said.

The prolonged delay sparked anger and distress among passengers, many of whom voiced concerns over the airline’s handling of the situation and the lack of timely information.