BIEK Inter pre-medical Results 2025 announced, Check Position holders

KARACHI – Board of Secondary Education Karachi on Saturday officially declared results for the Intermediate 12th Grade Science Pre-Medical group annual examinations for the year 2025.

Top three positions were clinched by female students, showcasing outstanding academic performance. Fatima Siddiqui from Bahria College Korangi topped the exams with an impressive 1021 marks out of 1100, securing an A-One grade. Munza Khan, who was also from Bahria College Korangi scored 1016 marks and got second rank.

The third position goes to Anusha Naveed of College of Emerging Technologies, who achieved 1015 marks with an A-One grade.

BIEK Class 12 Results 2025

A total of 28,259 candidates registered for the Pre-Medical exams this year, with 27,323 appearing for the tests. Of these, 15,572 students passed, marking a success rate of 56.99%. The results revealed that 1998 candidates earned A-One grades, 3471 A grades, 4070 B grades, 4095 C grades, 1878 D grades, and 60 E grades.

Students can view their results on the official website www.biek.edu.pk or through the Board’s Android app, available on the Google Play Store under the name “BIEK.”

Chairman Lakho congratulated the successful candidates and announced plans to hold a special ceremony honoring the position holders. The event will also invite parents, teachers, and media representatives to celebrate the achievements of these students.