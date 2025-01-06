Bowler’s act visibly angers Babar Azam during Cape Town Test

CAPE TOWN – The act of South African bowler Wiaan Mulder’s act visibly angered Pakistan’s top batter Babar Azam during the second inning of the ongoing Test match at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Monday.

The video of the incident went viral on the social media.

South Africa remained unable to claim a single wicket with the score at 141 runs. Mulder vent his frustration by hurling the ball at Babar Azam.

The incident took place when Mulder bowled to Babar, who defended the delivery.

As Mulder ran in, instead of throwing the ball toward the stumps, he intentionally aimed it at Babar, who was standing some distance away from the wicket. The bowler’s act visibly angered Babar, who struggled to keep his composure.

Babar glared at Mulder and pointed toward the stumps, indicating where the ball should have been thrown.

As tensions escalated, South African player Aiden Markram intervened to defuse the situation.

Commentating on the incident, former cricketer Ramiz Raja said, “Babar usually doesn’t react; he is a very composed individual. But today, even he seemed upset,”.

At the end of the third day of the Test, Pakistan stood at 213 runs for the loss of one wicket, and still trailing by 208 runs.

South Africa needed eight more wickets to secure victory.