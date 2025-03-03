PM Shehbaz takes notices of disruption in gas supply during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the disruption in gas supply during Sehri and Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan.

The chaired an emergency meeting late at night and issued directives to the official concerned to address the issue on priority basis.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held with the managing directors and senior management of the sui gas companies regarding the gas supply during Sehri and Iftari.

Following the prime minister’s instructions, the Sui Southern Gas Company has decided to immediately increase the gas pressure by 10 percent.

In addition, gas supply to areas located at the far ends of the gas distribution network will begin 30-45 minutes before Sehri and Iftari times.

The gas company y also announced the establishment of control rooms at its head office and regional offices to monitor the gas transmission system. These control rooms will review the gas supply situation on a daily basis and submit report to the prime minister.

Meawhile, Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed key matters related to the power sector, reviewing ongoing projects, challenges, and strategies to improve efficiency and address power sector issues nationwide.

They also exchanged views on the country’s broader political and economic landscape.