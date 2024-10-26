AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

SNGPL New Gas Schedule for Winter season 2024

Sngpl New Gas Schedule For Winter Season
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has introduced a new gas supply schedule to ensure reliable access for consumers ahead of the winter season, when gas consumption increases.

The new schedule was announced by the federal government, bringing much-needed relief to consumers who depend on natural gas.

New Gas Schedule for Winters

The updated gas supply timetable allows consumers to access gas during three specific time slots: 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Time Slot Gas Schedule
6:00 AM – 9:00 AM For morning meals and heating
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Supports midday cooking and heating
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM For dinner

SNGPL officials said the company revised gas hours for government directives. He assured consumers that gas will be supplied at full pressure during these specified times across all areas.

The statement also mentioned shortages due to technical issues, as company is working diligently to provide a consistent supply.

Sui gas consumption increases in winter mainly due to higher heating demands as people use gas for boilers and heaters. Also, shorter daylight hours and potential heat loss from poor insulation prompt increased gas usage, resulting in a significant spike during the cold season.

Karachi gas supply suspension timings for July 28 announced

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

JI Leader Mushtaq Ahmed faces terrorism charges for leading pro-Palestine March

  • Featured, Pakistan

MDCAT 2024 to be re-conducted in four weeks amid controversies, court orders

  • Pakistan

Four policemen martyred, several injured in North Waziristan suicide attack

  • Pakistan, Top News

Justice Yahya Afridi takes oath as 30th CJP

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer