SNGPL New Gas Schedule for Winter season 2024

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has introduced a new gas supply schedule to ensure reliable access for consumers ahead of the winter season, when gas consumption increases.

The new schedule was announced by the federal government, bringing much-needed relief to consumers who depend on natural gas.

New Gas Schedule for Winters

The updated gas supply timetable allows consumers to access gas during three specific time slots: 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Time Slot Gas Schedule 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM For morning meals and heating 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Supports midday cooking and heating 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM For dinner

SNGPL officials said the company revised gas hours for government directives. He assured consumers that gas will be supplied at full pressure during these specified times across all areas.

The statement also mentioned shortages due to technical issues, as company is working diligently to provide a consistent supply.

Sui gas consumption increases in winter mainly due to higher heating demands as people use gas for boilers and heaters. Also, shorter daylight hours and potential heat loss from poor insulation prompt increased gas usage, resulting in a significant spike during the cold season.