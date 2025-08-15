New Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from August 16 after big cut in HSD

ISLAMABAD – Federal government slashed diesel prices while keeping petrol rates unchanged, passing relief to the masses in ‘Azadi gift’.

In its updates, Finance Division said Petrol will remain at 264.61 per litre, whereas diesel has been cut from 285.83 to 272.99 per litre, with a decrease of PKR 12.84.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

Fuel Type New Price Change Petrol 264.61 0.00 Diesel 272.99 -12.84

The move comes as part of the government’s initiative to provide some financial ease to transporters and the general public, presenting it as a gesture in celebration of Independence Day.

Earlier it was reported that high-speed diesel (HSD) prices are set to drop by about Rs11-12 per litre, offering relief to the transport sector and potentially easing costs for essential goods.

It was reported that Petrol may rise slightly by Rs1.40 per litre. Diesel’s fall of around 4% could help reduce inflationary pressure on vegetables, transport fares, and other goods, while kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) are also expected to become cheaper by Rs6–7 per litre.