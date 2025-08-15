Lng Prices Increased In Pakistan For August Ahead Of Petrol Price Review

KARACHI – Households will face pinch as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices by 1.46% for August.

The new rates hit both the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) networks. SSGC customers will now pay $10.73 per MMBTU, up $0.15, while SNGPL users face $11.73 per MMBTU, a $0.14 increase.

OGRA explained that the hike is part of its monthly review, reflecting volatile global LNG import prices, fueling concerns over rising energy bills across Pakistan.

Petrol Price August 2025

Pakistanis are likely to see changes in fuel prices starting August 16, as the federal government reviews a proposal to revise rates for petroleum products.

According to sources, if approved, petrol prices could increase by Rs 1.32 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs 265.93. Conversely, the price of high-speed diesel is expected to drop by Rs 11.75 per liter, reducing it from Rs 285.83 to Rs 274.08.

Expected Fuel Prices

Product Change Expected Price Petrol +1.32 265.93 High-Speed Diesel -11.75 274.08

The government usually announces official fuel price adjustments in the late hours of August 15. At present, petrol carries a premium of $7.69 per barrel, while diesel has a $3.20 per barrel premium.

The proposal also recommends reductions in other fuel products, including kerosene, which may fall by Rs 6.25 per liter, and light diesel, expected to decrease by Rs 7.11 per liter.