Petrol Prices expected to come down in Pakistan from August 16; full details here

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for inflation-weary Pakistanis as prices of Petrol and diesel are expected to come down for the second half of August 2025 amid tweaks in international oil prices.

Consumers can expect drop in petroleum product prices starting August 16 amid a sharp decline in global crude oil prices over the past 11 days.

In international market, US crude oil (WTI) prices have fallen by $5.71 per barrel, dropping from $69.26 to $63.48 whereas Brent crude oil prices decreased by $5.72, now trading at $65.98 per barrel compared to the previous $71.70.

In Pakistan, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is set to finalise and submit revised pricing to Ministry of Finance by August 15. The new prices will take effect from August 16 and remain valid until August 31.

Pakistani federal government holds final authority to approve any changes in petroleum prices, with Ministry of Finance expected to issue an official notification following the Prime Minister’s approval.

Both consumers and businesses are hopeful that the government will pass on the benefits of the global price drop directly, helping ease the current inflationary pressures faced by the public.

Petrol Price Update in Pakistan

In previous price review, price of petrol was slashed by Rs7.54 while diesel became more costlier by Rs1.48 per litre for the next two weeks till August 15.

The ex-depot price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs1.48 per litre from Rs284.64 to Rs285.83.