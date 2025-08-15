Brisk Pak-US engagement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington looked forward to exploring cooperation with Pakistan on critical minerals and hydrocarbons.

In a statement he said the United States looks forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships. In a related development, Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal has said Islamabad will offer US businesses opportunities to invest in mining projects primarily in Balochistan province through joint ventures with local companies, providing concessions such as lease grants.

The remarks of the two ministers indicate that trade and investment will dominate the new phase of relationship between Pakistan and the United States. Earlier, President Donald Trump, while announcing a trade deal with Pakistan, had declared that the two countries will work together to develop Pakistan’s massive oil reserves. Welcoming the deal, Islamabad said it marked the beginning of a new era of economic collaboration, especially in energy, mines and minerals, IT, cryptocurrency and other sectors. There is no doubt that Balochistan is rich in mineral resources, which remain untapped mainly because of lack of required investment and security situation in the province. Together, the two countries have the means and capability to address the challenge of security and exploit the mineral and hydrocarbon resources for mutual benefit. Designation of BLA as a terrorist outfit is the first step towards that end and hopefully they would intensify cooperation to give concrete shape to their mutual understanding for a meaningful economic partnership.