China-US trade deal 2025 and its global benefits

GEOeconomics has taken precedence over the turbulence of global geopolitics as China and the United States agreed to extend the pause on 24 percentage points of reciprocal tariffs for an additional 90 days starting August 12, 2025.

This joint announcement follows the Geneva Joint Statement in May as well as meetings in London in June and Stockholm in July, reflecting a commitment to peaceful, mutually beneficial progress and prosperity.

It sends a positive, productive and participatory signal to international markets, inspiring hope for economic stability, sustainability and strengthened political collaboration. This development has already boosted Asia-Pacific stock markets and crude oil futures. It clearly demonstrates that China and the US are capable of managing differences and expanding cooperation in a fair, pragmatic, and constructive manner, further stabilizing bilateral economic and trade relations. Consequently, it fulfills international expectations and aligns with prevailing global trends.

It seems to be an “extension” of the important consensus reached by the two presidents during their phone call on June 5, 2025 guided the China-US economic and trade teams to use dialogue to stabilize expectations and mechanisms to control risks, essentially inching and securing a soft landing for the risk of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. It is indeed a big step before the expected meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in the near future. Moreover, the China-US consensus seems to be a “giant” step towards “anti-decoupling” encouraging both sides to promote mutual trade, investment and financial cooperation by stopping trade embargoes.

Interestingly, the “lifting” of US sanctions on semiconductors and China’s “relaxing” of rare earth elements have created big “matching boxes,” encouraging further concession and coordination to stabilize economic and trade ties. This pro-development, pro-industrial cooperation and pro-global supply chain “recipe” helps rectify the declining international trading system and restore confidence in shipping and freight companies. Economically, politically, and diplomatically, China-US dialogue is on the “right path.” Although differing economic conditions and industrial channels mean resolving trade disputes will take time, their “collective” wisdom can ease the stand-off, strengthen consensus through dialogue and diplomacy, and yield global socio-economic, geopolitical, and geo-strategic dividends.

Critical analysis reveals that extending the trade truce until early November will buy “crucial” time for the seasonal autumn surge of imports for the Christmas season creating mutually “befitting propositions” rescuing US companies and consumers primarily struggling with uncertainty. Therefore, the emerging consensus upholds mutual benefit and win-win results which should be further strengthened and diversified.

Logically, complete eradication of unreasonable tariffs and dropping of trade war syndrome will further strengthen equal dialogue and cooperation between two countries and widening space for sustainable development. Thus it is an “antidote” to hard decoupling in global industrial and supply chains, enabling market players worldwide to overcome uncertainty.

Comparative studies of China and US economic models and industrial patterns confirm that economic resilience, stability in supply chains, trade facilitation, diversification would be sustained through constructive competition and cooperation. Hence one-dimensional economic and trade mantra will achieve nothing but further rise to protectionism leading towards isolation.

Realistically, the joint trade communiqué is merely a temporary sigh of relief for global production and supply chains. However, joint working, promoting mutual respect and trust through joint shouldering the responsibility of continuously promoting economic recovery and safeguarding supply chain stability, would generate missing economic & trade generosity and diplomatic productivity. In summary, the economic, trade, investment and industrial cooperation between two biggest economies should be complementary and supplementary. The rigorous participation of the US companies in numerous Chinese expos and exhibitions especially in the technology sector vividly reflects China’s role in global economic recovery and global supply chains. Unfortunately, the China-US shipping companies are passing through difficult times because of experiencing a hard-to-book-a-ship situation; however, it will eventually improve and be stable after this joint declaration. Thus realistic demand for cooperation should be maintained and extended.

It is a good omen that Trump’s global peace deals are triumphing conflicts through dialogue and most recently held peace talks between Azerbaijan-Armenia and his expected meeting with Russian Putin clearly demonstrating a drastic shift in his policies. On the other hand, Chinese wisdom always stands for consensus, cooperation and coordination. It always promotes constructive competition and avoids any conspiratorial comparative advantage.

The writer suggests that both sides follow Xi’s three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. It is a promising sign that the US government, private sector, and industry have repeatedly sent positive signals indicating closer US-China cooperation. Therefore, these statements from the US should be translated into concrete actions to remove economic and trade hurdles. The Stockholm meeting achieved a significant outcome by extending the tariff pause, creating more favorable conditions for international economic and trade cooperation, particularly facilitating further discussions between China and the US to reach a lasting consensus.

It seems that the emerging current international trade environment is undergoing dramatic changes. Thus China-US mutually beneficial cooperation and establishing institutional frameworks would provide more effective support for businesses, markets, and global economic and trade cooperation, as well as instill sufficient confidence in the market. To conclude, all international players and stakeholders should comply with the WTO rules, serve the interests of businesses in both China and the US, and provide stable expectations for trade and cooperation, rather than creating ongoing uncertainty through short-term extensions.

—The writer is President: The Centre for Knowledge & Public Policy (CKPP), Lahore.

