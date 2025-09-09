Nepal Youth mob burns Ex-PM’s Wife to death amid nationwide protests

KATHMANDU – Tragedy struck Nepal as Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, died in a horrific blaze after protesters set her home in Dallu on fire.

The nation of around 3crore people reels as violent demonstrations, led by Gen Z activists, spiral out of control, leaving 22 dead and over 300 injured.

Anger over the government’s brief social media ban has exploded into a full-blown revolt against Nepal’s political elite. Protesters stormed government buildings, including Singh Durbar and the presidential palace, and targeted the homes of top leaders, torching Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s residence and even assaulting opposition figures like Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba.

Nepal Protests

Oli, facing mounting chaos, resigned after the army advised him that only relinquishing power could restore order. But the streets remain in turmoil as tens of thousands of young Nepalese, angered by corruption, nepotism, and skyrocketing youth unemployment, demand justice and an end to elite privilege.

Videos circulating online show the shocking scale of violence: politicians beaten, homes destroyed, and streets engulfed in smoke and fire. What began as a protest against a social media ban has become a dramatic uprising shaking Nepal to its core.