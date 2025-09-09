Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigns amid deadly protests against social media ban  

KATHMANDU – Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned from his post amid escalating political turmoil and violent protests across the country.

The Prime Minister’s Secretariat confirmed his resignation, stating that Oli stepped down to seek a “constitutional solution” to the ongoing crisis.

The resignation marks a dramatic turn in Nepal’s deepening crisis, with the political vacuum expected to further complicate efforts to restore order in the Himalayan nation.

The ban on the social media has also been lifted.

In a statement signed by him, Oli emphasized that his decision was aimed at restoring stability.

Media reports suggested that widespread protests erupted after the government moved to block social media platforms, fueling public anger over alleged corruption.

The unrest has left at least 19 people dead while more than 90 others have been injured and are receiving treatment at Civil Services Hospital.

The protesters have targeted the residences of key political figures including PM Oli himself and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur. Political party headquarters have also come under attack as demonstrations intensified.

Despite a curfew imposed in Kathmandu, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets, clashing with security forces in several parts of the capital.

The violence has paralyzed daily life, while operations at Tribhuvan International Airport were partially suspended due to the unrest.