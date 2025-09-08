‘Gen Z Fights Back’: 19 Dead in Clashes as Nepal muzzles Social Media

KATHMANDU – At least 19 people have been killed and over 100 injured after large-scale protests erupted in Nepal against political corruption and a government ban on major social media platforms.

Thousands of young protesters, many identifying as Gen-Z, gathered near the parliament building in Kathmandu on Monday to protest against the government’s recent decision to block platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).

The ban came after these platforms failed to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, a move the government says is necessary to combat misinformation and cybercrime.

Nepal Protests

However, protesters say the ban is an attempt to silence dissent and curb freedom of expression. Their broader grievances focus on widespread corruption and economic mismanagement by the government.

The protest turned violent after some demonstrators breached police barricades near parliament, prompting security forces to use tear gas, water cannons, batons, and rubber bullets. Clashes between protesters and police led to multiple deaths and numerous injuries.

In response to the violence, a curfew was imposed in Kathmandu, including areas around key government buildings. Nepal’s Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, resigned, reportedly on moral grounds related to the crackdown.

International human rights groups, including the United Nations, have called for an independent investigation into the deaths and urged Nepal’s government to reconsider its social media regulations.

Despite the ban, many users are accessing blocked platforms through VPNs, and some services have registered with the government to resume operations.

The protests, organized by the youth-led nonprofit Hami Nepal, highlight deep-rooted frustrations among young Nepalese with political corruption, lack of accountability, and restrictions on free speech.