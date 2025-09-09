September Electricity Bills to drop as NEPRA cuts Rs 1.79 Per Unit

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for electricity users across Pakistan, including Karachi residents as NEPRA slashed electricity prices by Rs 1.79 per unit in the July 2025 monthly adjustment.

The relief will apply to both K-Electric and government DISCO consumers, and relief will be reflected directly in September electricity bills, giving households a welcome break from rising energy costs.

CPPA had requested a reduction of Rs 1.69 per unit, but NEPRA went further, delivering extra savings to millions of electricity users.

Meanwhile, Pakistani government is set to lighten the burden on electricity bills for flood-affected citizens. Sources reveal that authorities are considering scrapping General Sales Tax (GST), FC surcharges, and fixed charges, offering a lifeline to thousands struggling in the aftermath of Punjab’s catastrophic floods.

Proposals are also underway to waive GST and excise duties on fuel adjustments and eliminate income tax, additional levies, and retailer sales tax on electricity bills, potentially providing massive financial relief to victims.

The unprecedented floods have ravaged farmland and displaced countless families. Amid the crisis, Bilawal Zardari demanded an agricultural emergency and immediate waiver of electricity bills for farmers, calling it a vital step to help the backbone of the nation recover.