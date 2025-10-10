‘Necessary measures will continue’: DG ISPR responds to questions on Kabul Strikes killing TTP Chief

PESHAWAR – As tensions flare along Pakistan-Afghanistan border amid surge in terrorism, there were unverified reports of airstrike killing a valuable target. A day after development, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry was asked about it.

On questioned about alleged Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations stopped short of confirming operations, while his remarks left little doubt about Pakistan’s readiness to act.

Pakistan Army spokesperson, signals taking decisive action against terrorist threats operating from Afghan soil. Lt. Gen. “Whatever measures are needed to protect our citizens will be taken, and they will continue to be taken,” he added.

He said, “Afghanistan is our brotherly neighbor, and Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades,” Lt. Gen. Chaudhry said. “But for the protection of the lives and property of the Pakistani people, we have taken and will continue to take — all necessary measures.”

Pak Army warned that safe havens in Afghanistan are being used by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to target Pakistan. Afghan authorities have been informed of the presence of TTP leaders, including Noor Wali Mehsud, in these hideouts.