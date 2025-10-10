India using Afghanistan as a base to fuel terrorism inside Pakistan, says DG ISPR

PESHAWAR – Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) emphasized that Pakistan is combating terrorism, and it requires the collective effort of all sectors of society to eliminate it completely.

Addressing the media in Peshawar on Friday, Lt-Gen Chaudhry said his visit aimed at sitting among the proud people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and paying tribute to the province’s role in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate terrorism. We must all unite to uproot this scourge from our society,” he stated.

He recalled the 2014 Army Public School attack, after which political and military leadership developed a joint National Action Plan (NAP). He added that incomplete implementation of the NAP has contributed to the resurgence of terrorist activities.

Lt-Gen Chaudhry highlighted the presence of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan and said that India is using Afghanistan as a base to fuel terrorism.

“Not every problem can be solved through dialogue alone. If it could, wars would never occur,” he remarked, citing historical examples to support his point.

He further said that politicians and tribal elders collectively resolved to eradicate terrorism from its roots. He also lauded the bravery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s police, noting that while their efforts are commendable, their numbers have been limited to just 3,200 despites earlier plans to strengthen the police and counter-terrorism departments in 2014 and 2021.