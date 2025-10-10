Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s second round to begin on Sunday

LAHORE – After all games in the opening round ended in draws, the second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 will begin on Sunday, October 12.

In the opening round match, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris hit hundreds to lead Peshawar to a declaration score of 376-5 in 102.4 overs on day four against Sialkot after resuming from an overnight score of 154-4 at the Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar.

Rizwan struck 123 not out off 203 balls, hitting 13 fours and one six, while Haris, who registered his maiden first-class ton, remained unbeaten on 100 off 113 balls, inclusive of 11 fours and four sixes.

In turn, Sialkot were 156-3 in 29 overs, when the game ended in a draw.

Bahawalpur’s Muhammad Imran wreaked havoc with the ball as he took 5-26 to skittle Abbottabad for 166 all out in 44.3 overs after they had resumed from their overnight score of 23-0 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Mohammad Azam snapped three wickets.

Abbottabad – who incurred a 233-run first innings deficit – were made to follow on by Bahawalpur, and they replied with 155-3 in 43 overs before the game ended in a draw.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, the fixture between Lahore Whites and Islamabad also ended in a stalemate after Hussain Talat’s unbeaten century (106 not out, 161b, 9x4s, 2x6s) led his team to 301 all out from an overnight score of 152-3.

In turn, Islamabad reached 158-3 in 42 overs – 113 ahead of Whites – with the help of Abdul Faseeh’s half-century (75, 88b, 9x4s, 2x6s) before both the teams shook hands.

In the drawn contest between FATA and Multan, Bismillah Khan’s 138 off 158 balls remained one of the highlights at the Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Multan fell for 394 after resuming from 88-3 on the last day as Bismillah’s ton handed them a 121-run first innings lead.

In turn, FATA were 39-1 in nine overs before the time ran out.

Karachi Blues were 296 runs ahead of Faisalabad in their second innings when the game ended in a draw at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium in Rawalpindi.