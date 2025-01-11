Naqvi briefs Fazal on peace efforts in Kurram

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a detailed meeting with Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad and discussd a string of issues with him.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest. The Minister also inquired about health and well-being of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Naqvi extended his sincere wishes for the health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed current law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with him.

Both the leaders expressed their satisfaction over arrival of relief goods for residents of Parachinar area. Mohsin Naqvi said that all the stakeholders were on board for establishing rule of law in the Kurram district.

The interior minister said that some nefarious elements were trying to hide the ground realities to promote their evil designs. He also appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders for successful implementation of the recently-held jirga’s decisions. The Minister lauded the positive role of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for stability and peace in the country.