KARACHI – Saudi Riyal saw no change in open market of Pakistan as its buying rate stands at 74.22 on Saturday, January 11.

The selling rate of the Saudi Riyal also remained constant in open market as it is being sold for Rs74.62 on the sixth day of the new business week.

Pakistan receives highest remittances from Saudi Arabia while a number of Pakistan expats travel back to their homeland where they need to exchange the currency. It provides latest rate of Saudi Riyal to PKR in Pakistan.

SAR to PKR Rate – 11 January 2025