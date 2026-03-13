NADRA says digital ID cards hold legal status [How to Download on Phone]

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a warning to government departments and institutions that are reluctant to recognize digital identity cards, emphasizing that digital IDs hold the same legal status as physical identity cards.

In an official statement, NADRA noted that some offices continue to request physical cards or photocopies, a practice that goes against the established legal and regulatory framework.

The authority highlighted that under the NADRA Ordinance, regulations 9 and 10 grant digital identity credentials full legal recognition, confirming them as valid proof of identity.

NADRA further stated that relying on physical photocopies is unnecessary, while digital ID cards help protect citizens’ personal data and prevent misuse of identity information.

The authority directed all government offices, public and financial institutions, and telecom operators to comply with these rules. Citizens can report any violations through NADRA’s official complaint system to ensure adherence to digital ID regulations.

It is recalled that NADRA, on the occasion of its Silver Jubilee last year, launched Pakistan’s first dematerialized ID card.

President Asif Ali Zardari had lauded the authority’s role in providing a legal and unique identity to citizens, reinforcing the social contract between the state and its people while transforming public service delivery.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download Digital ID Card

Download NADRA Digital CNIC

Citizens can download the PakID app on their mobile phones

Log in to PakID app

Select Digital Card option

Enter contact detail

Scan QR Code printed on the backside of your CNIC

Head to PakID Inbox section

Download your Digital Card