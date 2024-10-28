NADRA NICOP fee for Saudi Arabia, and UAE 2024

NADRA NICOP remains a key ID document for Pakistani citizens living abroad. NICOP serves several purposes including ID Verification, which acts as a proof of identity for Pakistanis overseas.

In Travel Document, the government facilitates travel to homeland without the need for visa. Some other facilities include banking and government services, both in Pakistan and country of permanent stay.

Those having the valid ID document can enjoy certain privileges, including simplified processes for obtaining other documents and services in Pakistan. The card typically includes biometric data to enhance security and authenticity.

NICOP Fee For Saudi Arabia and UAE 2024

Service Type Fee Normal $20 Urgent $30 Executive $40

NICOP Fee in Pakistani Rupee

In 2024, the normal charges for NICOP are Rs5500, Urgent category costs Rs8,300 while Executive category will cost you Rs11,000.

Apply for NICOP Online

NICOP can be applied for online via the Pak-Identity website or in person at a NADRA Registration Center (NRC).