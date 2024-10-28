AGL37.14▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)AIRLINK133.78▼ -0.24 (0.00%)BOP5.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.78▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML43.38▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)DGKC86.26▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)FCCL32.94▼ -1.05 (-0.03%)FFBL64.27▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FFL10.44▲ 0.43 (0.04%)HUBC103.3▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.65▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.36▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM7.86▲ 0.17 (0.02%)MLCF37.66▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP67.51▼ -0.06 (0.00%)OGDC174.48▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)PAEL25▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.21 (-0.04%)PPL138.51▲ 2.34 (0.02%)PRL23.14▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)PTC15.58▼ -0.68 (-0.04%)SEARL69.62▲ 3.9 (0.06%)TELE7.05▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.72▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.15▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TREET14.19▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TRG48.61▲ 0.5 (0.01%)UNITY26.51▲ 1.2 (0.05%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

NADRA NICOP fee for Saudi Arabia, and UAE 2024

Nadra Nicop Fee For Saudi Arabia And Uae 2024
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

NADRA NICOP remains a key ID document for Pakistani citizens living abroad. NICOP serves several purposes including ID Verification, which acts as a proof of identity for Pakistanis overseas.

In Travel Document, the government facilitates travel to homeland without the need for visa. Some other facilities include banking and government services, both in Pakistan and country of permanent stay.

Those having the valid ID document can enjoy certain privileges, including simplified processes for obtaining other documents and services in Pakistan. The card typically includes biometric data to enhance security and authenticity.

NICOP Fee For Saudi Arabia and UAE 2024

Service Type Fee
Normal $20
Urgent $30
Executive $40

NICOP Fee in Pakistani Rupee

In 2024, the normal charges for NICOP are Rs5500, Urgent category costs Rs8,300 while Executive category will cost you Rs11,000.

Apply for NICOP Online

NICOP can be applied for online via the Pak-Identity website or in person at a NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

If you are applying on NRC Process

    • Receive a token upon arrival.
    • Photograph is taken.
    • Provide fingerprints and signature.
    • Information is entered, and a printed application form is generated for review.
  • Form Submission:
    • After reviewing, the form must be attested by a gazetted officer before submission.
    • If a close family member (parent, sibling, etc.) is present, their biometrics can be captured, waiving the attestation requirement.

Nadra Smart ID card complete fee structure May 2024 Update

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Holiday in Sindh on November 1 for Diwali Celebrations

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather update; rains, gusty winds likely to bring some relief from smog

  • Featured, Pakistan

Weather outlook of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan; rains, gusty winds likely

  • Business, Pakistan

Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif heads to Qatar for key Investment Talks

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer