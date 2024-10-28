Holiday in Sindh on November 1 for Diwali Celebrations

KARACHI – The government of Sindh on Monday declared November 1 Friday a holiday to celebrate Diwali – the festival of lights.

The annual holiday allows Hindu employees and workers in province to participate in festivities, with advance salaries also provided to them before the end of this month.

A notification shared by Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department issued an official notification confirming the holiday. The holiday will apply not only to government and semi-government institutions but also to authorized authorities, ensuring that Hindu employees can celebrate this important occasion with their families and communities.

This latest move reflects Sindh government’s commitment to inclusivity and respect for diverse cultural and religious practices within the province.