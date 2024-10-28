AGL37.14▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)AIRLINK133.78▼ -0.24 (0.00%)BOP5.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.78▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML43.38▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)DGKC86.26▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)FCCL32.94▼ -1.05 (-0.03%)FFBL64.27▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FFL10.44▲ 0.43 (0.04%)HUBC103.3▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.65▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.36▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM7.86▲ 0.17 (0.02%)MLCF37.66▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP67.51▼ -0.06 (0.00%)OGDC174.48▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)PAEL25▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.21 (-0.04%)PPL138.51▲ 2.34 (0.02%)PRL23.14▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)PTC15.58▼ -0.68 (-0.04%)SEARL69.62▲ 3.9 (0.06%)TELE7.05▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.72▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.15▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TREET14.19▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TRG48.61▲ 0.5 (0.01%)UNITY26.51▲ 1.2 (0.05%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Holiday in Sindh on November 1 for Diwali Celebrations

Islamabad Announces Three Holidays From October 14 16 For Sco Summit
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The government of Sindh on Monday declared November 1 Friday a holiday to celebrate Diwali – the festival of lights.

The annual holiday allows Hindu employees and workers in province to participate in festivities, with advance salaries also provided to them before the end of this month.

A notification shared by Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department issued an official notification confirming the holiday. The holiday will apply not only to government and semi-government institutions but also to authorized authorities, ensuring that Hindu employees can celebrate this important occasion with their families and communities.

Holiday In Sindh On November 1 For Diwali Celebrations

This latest move reflects Sindh government’s commitment to inclusivity and respect for diverse cultural and religious practices within the province.

Most Hindus in Pakistan are settled in Sindh, with data showing their numbers around 4.77 million in 2024.
Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

NADRA NICOP fee for Saudi Arabia, and UAE 2024

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather update; rains, gusty winds likely to bring some relief from smog

  • Featured, Pakistan

Weather outlook of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan; rains, gusty winds likely

  • Business, Pakistan

Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif heads to Qatar for key Investment Talks

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer