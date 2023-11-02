Pakistani government has made Child Registration Certificates or B-form a must document to access key services, but the process to get the document becomes as compared to previous years.

B-form was introduced for individuals under the age of 18 years and is being issued from place of origin.

In recent years, NADRA has been authorized to facilitate the process of acquiring Child Registration Certificates, also known as B-form.

The document can be taken by providing proof of childbirth from the union council. Parents of the child required to be a holder of a National Identity Card (NIC)/National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

NADRA Form B Fee

The normal fee for applying for the CRC new is Rs50 while the NADRA costs Rs500 for executive category.

Normal Fee Executive Fee Rs 50 Rs500

Applying for B-Form in 2023

Please visit the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC) to apply for Child Registration Certificate (CRC) or B-form

After visiting the NADRA branch, first get a token

Get your pictures, and fingerprints done

Operate will enter your required data and give you a print

Once the form is printed and given to you, please submit the form to the concerned NRC after you have gotten it attested by gazetted officer. In case any of your father/mother is available at the time of application at the NRC, their biometrics can be captured and as a result attestation of the form is not required.

B-form Delivery Time

Normally it will take 5 working days.