Honda 125 remained top selling product of Atlas Honda and is people’s second choice after Honda CD 70, and the two-wheeler is known for its top price, and dominant market share, despite the presence of other bikes.

The sales of the ride remained unchanged for a long time, and with little changes in overall frame and specs, the company managed to rake in good money from the basic model, and now the Honda 125 Golden edition also hit market.

For people, CG 125 represents an icon that still comes with robust performance. The bike is known for its decent engine performance, build quality, and durability, and requires little maintenance as compared to its competitors.

The bike price crossed the 2 lac mark this year and now stands at Rs234,900. Amid the soaring price, many people are buying Honda CG 125 in easy installments.

Honda CG 125 2024 Installment Plan

Total price Rs234,900 Monthly Installment 3 Month Plan Rs78.300 (Zero Markup) 6 Month Plan Rs43,720 (Zero Markup) 12 Month Plan Rs23,950 18 Month Plan Rs17,440 24 Month Plan Rs14,246 30 Month Plan Rs12,375 36 Month Plan Rs11,165

Credit card holders of MCB, and other commercial banks can get Honda 125 on easy installments. Please visit bank or nearest Honda outlet for further details.

Honda CG 125 2024 Latest price in Pakistan