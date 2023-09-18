LAHORE – New Smart National Identity Card is issued by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to the citizens of Pakistan.

The ID card is a blend of state-of-the-art technology and well-defined business rules to guarantee its authenticity and validity.

The unique 13 digit identification number is recognised all over the country. It is the first requirement of individuals as it is mandatory to obtain documents like license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection etc.

Every citizen of Pakistan with age 18 years and above is eligible for the ID card.

Nadra Smart ID Card fee September 2023

The normal fee for new Smart NIC is Rs750 while the urgent fee is Rs1500.