NICOP, the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis, is an identity card for the Pakistani diaspora settled in foreign countries.

Pakistan can apply for NICOP and can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa in case of dual nationals. The passport number is a mandatory pre-requisite in case of applying for NICOP of new born babies if they are born abroad.

How to Apply for NICOP for abroad

Pakistani citizens can apply for your NICOP by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through Pak-Identity website.

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

You can apply for NICOP by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

First get a token

Get your photograph done at NADRA office

Get you fingerprints and signature work done at counter

Your required data entry will be done and form will be printed to be reviewed by yourself

You will be handed over a printed version of your application form.

Once the form is printed and given to you, please submit the form to the concerned NRC after you have gotten it attested by gazetted officer.

In case any of your blood relatives (father/mother/brother/sister/son/daughter) is available at the time of application at the NRC, their biometrics can be captured and as a result attestation of the form is not required.

Pak Identity Website

A citizen can apply for Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP) by visiting Pak Identity website and have it delivered to your doorstep.

NICOP Fee Structure 2023

NADRA has two fee structures for NICOP based on regions. It has two categories Zone A and Zone B with different fee. Here are full details for NICOP fee;

Here the applicants can check the list of countries in Zone A and Zone B.