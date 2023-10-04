ID card is a one-time issued identity card by the Pakistani government. The document is unique to an individual and assigned to every citizen. The CNIC contains 13 digits that keep a record of a person’s demographic and biometric data.

CNIC’s information is used to provide people with certain government subsidies and benefits through a transparent and streamlined method.

NADRA started issuing New Smart National Identity Card to the citizens. The ID card is a blend of state-of-the-art technology and well-defined business rules to guarantee its authenticity and validity.

Every Pakistani national with age 18 years and above is eligible for the ID card.

Nadra Smart ID Card fee in Pakistan

As of October 2023, the normal fee for a new Smart NIC is Rs750 while the urgent fee is Rs1500. The executive service is currently being offered at Rs2500.