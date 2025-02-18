Mustafa murder case: SHC accepts police plea for physical remand of prime suspect Armaghan

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday approved a petition filed by police regarding physical remand of Armaghan, a prime suspect in a case related to murder of Mustafa Amir.

The high court approved the petition filed by police for his physical remand after suspending a verdict issued by an anti-terrorism court. The court ordered the police to produce the suspect in ATC for remand in the case.

At the beginning of the hearing, the SHC judge inquired about the custody of the accused.

The public prosecutor stated that during the investigation, the statement of the victim’s mother was recorded. The mother of Mustafa said she had received a ransom call demanding Rs20 million, He added that the investigation was later transferred to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of police. On February 8, the police were informed of the presence of the accused at a bungalow in Defence, and a raid was conducted to arrest him.

The court asked who was investigating the case on behalf of the CIA, to which the public prosecutor replied that Inspector Amir was the investigating officer.

He added that the operation took place at 4:40 PM and continued until 9:00 PM, during which the accused fired at the police party.

The prosecutor informed the court that the accused, Armaghan, was presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court on February 10 for physical remand but all the petitions were rejected.

During the hearing, the court asked the accused, Armaghan, if he had been tortured. The accused confirmed, saying, “Yes, I was tortured,” and attempted to show signs of torture by removing his shirt in the courtroom.

The court inquired if the accused had submitted a medical request to the jail authorities for his pain, to which Armaghan responded, “No, I did not submit any request.”

The court then reserved its decision on the police remand request.

Later, while announcing the reserved decision, the court declared the trial court’s decision null and void and ordered the accused to be presented before the ATC for physical remand.

Statement of Armaghan’s Father

The high-profile murder case of Mustafa Amir remained in headlines as Kamran Asghar Qureshi, the father of prime suspect Armaghan Qureshi come forward to defend his son – who is facing media trial.

In an interview with a private news channel, Kamran Qureshi denied allegations that his son was running an illegal business out of their residence, claiming that Armaghan operates software development company. He further supported his son’s wild actions during a confrontation with the police.

My son stood up for justice and did what was necessary in the situation, he said, and called for society to address deeper issues, such as bribery, that he believes played a role in the case.

Mustafa Amir Murder Case

Meanwhile, Sindh High Court have given orders for exhumation of Mustafa’s body, a key step in the ongoing murder inquiry. This decision comes after police uncovered shocking details about the victim’s disappearance and death, with authorities believing that a dispute involving a woman led to Mustafa’s murder at the hands of Armaghan and his friend, Shiraz.

The body was found burned in a car in Balochistan after the suspects allegedly lured Mustafa under false pretenses. With the court’s order to exhume the body, investigators are hoping to gather vital forensic evidence to further the case.

The exhumation will allow for a post-mortem and DNA analysis, which may provide more clarity about the circumstances of Mustafa’s tragic death. The case continues to unfold as Armaghan faces mounting accusations, with his father’s defense adding complexity to an already tense situation.