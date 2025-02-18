AGL57.99▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)AIRLINK188.76▲ 1.95 (0.01%)BOP13.23▲ 1.06 (0.09%)CNERGY7.26▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DCL8.72▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML51.71▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)DGKC110.07▲ 5 (0.05%)FCCL38.71▲ 1.63 (0.04%)FFL14.84▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC134.41▲ 2.68 (0.02%)HUMNL13.33▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.23▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.85▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF46.89▲ 1.24 (0.03%)NBP79.65▲ 2.99 (0.04%)OGDC205.74▲ 6.3 (0.03%)PAEL39.08▲ 1.49 (0.04%)PIBTL7.84▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL174.61▲ 4.07 (0.02%)PRL33.68▲ 0.77 (0.02%)PTC23.08▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL98.52▲ 2.9 (0.03%)TELE8.06▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL32.2▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.2▲ 0.47 (0.04%)TREET21.06▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG60.3▼ -1.96 (-0.03%)UNITY29.59▲ 0.31 (0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Schools to remain closed tomorrow for urs of Shahbaz Qalandar

Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow For Urs Of Shahbaz Qalandar
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – All private and government schools will remain closed in the Sindh region during the 773rd urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The provincial government announced a public holiday on February 19 Wednesday to mark Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. Directives issued by the General Administration and Coordination Department confirmed that all government offices, schools, and colleges will be closed on Feb 19.

Shahbaz Qalandar Urs Holiday

With the announcement of holiday in Sindh region, schools and college students get mid-week relief to commemorate the ocassion.

The 773rd Annual Urs of Sufi saint will continue this week, as thousands visited Sehwan for three-day spiritual and cultural celebration. The event features traditional rituals, including the ceremonial ghusl of the saint’s shrine, qawwali performances, and the vibrant dhamal dance.

Devotees flocked to pay tribute to the revered Sufi saint, seeking blessings and spiritual solace. In response to the large turnout, authorities have made special security and administrative arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of visitors throughout the event.

Two School Holidays announced for Next Week; Full details here

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

Pakistan’s first Current Account Deficit in over six months hits $420 Million

  • Business, Featured

Punjab Archeology Department office among 58 sealed in Lahore

  • Pakistan

How many Pakistanis see themselves as Middle Class? Check Gallup Survey here

  • Featured, Pakistan

Mustafa Amir Murder: Armaghan remanded in police custody after startling revelations

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer