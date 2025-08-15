Motorway police celebrate Pakistan Independence Day with grand flag march

MURREE – The Motorway Police celebrated Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony and a grand flag march.

A large number of police officials, local dignitaries, students and teachers from private colleges took part in the ceremony.

The event, organized under the special instructions of Murree Additional IG Afzal Ahmed Kausar, began with a recitation from the Holy Quran and featured national songs.

A quiz competition was also held among the students and participants to mark the occasion.

During the ceremony, Sector Commander SP Adeel Shehzad cut the Independence Day cake and distributed gifts. He spoke on the significance of independence, the sacrifices made for the nation, and the responsibilities of citizens.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the security and development of Pakistan, and participants chanted patriotic slogans including “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Motorway Police Paindaabad.”