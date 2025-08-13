Wednesday, August 13, 2025

LIVE: ‘Marka-e-Haq’ Grand Independence Day Ceremony Underway in Islamabad

Live Marka E Haq Grand Independence Day Ceremony Underway In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad is currently hosting a spectacular grand ceremony on eve  of Independence Day and the historic Marka-e-Haq at Jinnah Sports Stadium, starting at 8 PM.

President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and chiefs of all three armed forces. Military contingents from Turkey and Azerbaijan are participating in a special parade, adding an international flair to the celebrations.

YouTube video

The crowd is witnessing a stunning parade by the three armed forces, an impressive aerial display, and a special performance by the Army School of Music. National and cultural programs are also underway, showcasing Pakistan’s heritage and pride.

The event is being broadcast live on PTV for viewers across the country.

More updates to follow…

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer