LIVE: ‘Marka-e-Haq’ Grand Independence Day Ceremony Underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad is currently hosting a spectacular grand ceremony on eve of Independence Day and the historic Marka-e-Haq at Jinnah Sports Stadium, starting at 8 PM.

President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and chiefs of all three armed forces. Military contingents from Turkey and Azerbaijan are participating in a special parade, adding an international flair to the celebrations.

The crowd is witnessing a stunning parade by the three armed forces, an impressive aerial display, and a special performance by the Army School of Music. National and cultural programs are also underway, showcasing Pakistan’s heritage and pride.

The event is being broadcast live on PTV for viewers across the country.

