Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Rains, isolated heavy falls likely

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday evening/night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system is located over northern Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in the twin cities, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Pothohar region, northeast/south Punjab, northeast/south Balochistan, southeastern Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday evening/night and the next two days.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 27°C and 29°C on Saturday and between 28°C and 30°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Saturday and between 29°C and 31°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains with isolated heavy falls occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, northeastern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 98, Upper 15), Balakot 86, Kakul 64, Malam Jabba 54, Kalam 21, Saidu Sharif 14, Mirkhani 04

Kashmir: Rawalakot 77, Muzaffarabad (City 70, Airport 63), Kotli 68, Garhi Dupatta 29

Punjab: Murree 28, Islamabad (City 24, Golra, Bokra 16, Saidpur 14), Rawalpindi (New Kattarian, Shamsabad, Chaklala 22, Pir Wadhai 19, Gawalmandi 18, Katchery 08), Lahore (Airport 13, City 07), Sialkot (City 11, Airport 03), Mangla 08, Narowal 06, Bahawalpur (City 03), Gujrat, Bahawalnagar 02

Balochistan: Barkhan 15

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu, Gupis 13, Chillas 09, Gilgit 06

Dalbandin and Nokkundi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 43°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Sibbi, Bunji and Panjgur was recorded at 42°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 100 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 96 per cent.